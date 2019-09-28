{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows Snake River at Heise 4,939 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,901 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 5,913 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 4,787 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 70 cfs

Jackson Lake is 68% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 68% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 17% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.

As of Sept. 28.

