Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 12,303 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 2,911 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 13,036 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 10,567 cfs
Snake River at Milner 1,500 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 159 cfs
Jackson Lake is 97% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 94% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 63% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 82% of capacity.
As of July 23.
