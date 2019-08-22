{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,175 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,842 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 10,998 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 9,293 cfs

Snake River at Milner 1,170 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 76 cfs

Jackson Lake is 86% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 79% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 35% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 63% of capacity.

As of Aug. 22.

