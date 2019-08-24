{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,142 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,739 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 11,112 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 9,127 cfs

Snake River at Milner 748 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 74 cfs

Jackson Lake is 86% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 78% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 33% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 62% of capacity.

As of Aug. 24.

