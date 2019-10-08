{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 4,226 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 2,730 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 4,886 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 4,019 cfs

Snake River at Milner 0 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 77 cfs

Jackson Lake is 67% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 70% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 17% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 48% of capacity.

As of Oct. 7.

