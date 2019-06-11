{{featured_button_text}}

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 10,009 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 6,203 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 8,604 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 7,011 cfs

Snake River at Milner 167 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 488 cfs

Jackson Lake is 93% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 84% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 98% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 93% of capacity.

As of June 11.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments