Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 10,009 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 6,203 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 8,604 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 7,011 cfs
Snake River at Milner 167 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 488 cfs
Jackson Lake is 93% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 84% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 98% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 93% of capacity.
As of June 11.
