Try 1 month for 99¢

AlliantEg s 1.34 21 42.47 -.39 -.3

Aon plc 1.60 51 156.18 +.48 +16.6

BallardPw ... ... 2.74 -.25 -37.9

BkofAm .60 13 27.89 +.08 -5.5

ConAgra .85 17 35.00 -.62 -7.1

Costco 2.28 32 230.16 +.56 +23.7

Diebold .40 5 4.25 -.05 -74.0

DukeEngy 3.71 18 82.59 +.93 -1.8

DukeRlty .86f 22 27.54 -.27 +1.2

Fastenal 1.60 21 52.76 +.95 -3.5

HP Inc .56f 9 24.63 +.14 +17.2

HomeDp 4.12 23 179.93 -.53 -5.1

Idacorp 2.52f 23 94.63 -.42 +3.6

Keycorp .48f 12 18.43 +.04 -8.6

Lee Ent ... 6 2.76 ... +17.4

MicronT ... 4 40.32 +.20 -1.9

Sensient 1.44f 20 65.74 +.59 -10.1

SkyWest .40 16 55.86 -.51 +5.2

Teradyn .36 28 36.11 -.08 -13.8

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 38.41 +1.25 -38.7

US Bancrp 1.20 14 52.07 -.06 -2.8

Valhi .08 21 2.36 +.11 -61.8

WalMart 2.08f 24 101.34 +.76 +2.6

WashFed .72 13 27.99 +.07 -18.3

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 53.61 +.05 -11.6

WestRck 1.82f 13 44.67 -.09 -29.3

ZionsBcp 1.04e 13 48.17 +.59 -5.2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments