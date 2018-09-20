Subscribe for 33¢ / day

@local:AlliantEg;s;1.34;22;43.12;+.28;+1.2

Aon;plc;1.60;31;155.16;-.08;+15.8

BallardPw;...;...;4.55;+.36;+3.2

BkofAm;.60f;16;31.19;+.19;+5.7

ConAgra;.85;18;37.18;+.16;-1.3

Costco;2.28;34;233.92;+.07;+25.7

Diebold;.40;6;4.95;+.25;-69.7

DukeEngy;3.71f;18;80.62;+.53;-4.1

DukeRlty;.80;23;28.72;+.44;+5.5

Fastenal;1.60f;26;58.71;+.49;+7.4

HP;Inc;.56f;9;25.69;+.43;+22.3

HomeDp;4.12;27;211.06;-.62;+11.4

Idacorp;2.36;24;98.69;+.30;+8.0

Keycorp;.48f;14;20.75;+.58;+2.9

Lee;Ent;...;6;2.70;-.05;+14.9

MicronT;...;5;46.06;+1.00;+12.0

Sensient;1.32;26;77.17;+1.30;+5.5

SkyWest;.40;17;59.40;...;+11.9

Teradyn;.36;29;37.77;+.64;-9.8

Tuppwre;2.72;...;34.58;+1.27;-44.8

US;Bancrp;1.20;14;55.35;+.43;+3.3

Valhi;.08;28;3.12;+.09;-49.4

WalMart;2.08f;23;95.75;+.51;-3.0

WashFed;.72f;15;33.45;+.30;-2.3

WellsFargo;1.72f;13;55.55;+.33;-8.4

WestRck;1.72;17;56.84;+.23;-10.1

ZionsBcp;1.20e;16;52.50;+.42;+3.3

