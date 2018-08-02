Subscribe for 33¢ / day

AlliantEg s 1.34 21 42.47 +.10 -.3

Aon plc 1.60 28 141.40 -.92 +5.5

BallardPw ... ... 3.10 +.05 -29.7

BkofAm .60f 16 31.28 +.03 +6.0

ConAgra .85 18 36.86 +.50 -2.2

Costco 2.28f 32 221.12 +3.99 +18.8

Diebold .40 7 6.70 -.35 -59.0

DukeEngy 3.71f 18 80.45 -.60 -4.4

DukeRlty .80 23 29.18 -.13 +7.2

Fastenal 1.60f 25 56.42 +.75 +3.2

HP Inc .56f 9 23.21 +.20 +10.5

HomeDp 4.12 25 195.66 -.64 +3.2

Idacorp 2.36 23 94.25 +1.35 +3.2

Keycorp .48f 14 21.33 +.24 +5.8

Lee Ent ... 7 3.05 -.05 +29.8

MicronT ... 5 53.40 +1.11 +29.9

Sensient 1.32 23 68.53 +1.01 -6.3

SkyWest .40 17 59.45 -.35 +12.0

Teradyn .36 33 43.57 +.28 +4.1

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 36.61 +.62 -41.6

US Bancrp 1.20 14 52.55 -.06 -1.9

Valhi .08 44 4.82 -.43 -21.9

WalMart 2.08f 21 88.76 +.52 -10.1

WashFed .72f 15 34.20 +.20 -.1

WellsFargo 1.72f 14 58.29 +.64 -3.9

WestRck 1.72 16 55.41 -1.71 -12.3

ZionsBcp 1.20e 16 53.53 +.72 +5.3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments