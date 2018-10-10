Try 1 month for 99¢

AlliantEg s 1.34 22 43.91 -.19 +3.1

Aon plc 1.60 30 151.14 -5.98 +12.8

BallardPw ... ... 3.65 -.37 -17.2

BkofAm .60f 15 29.24 -.74 -.9

ConAgra .85 17 35.27 -.30 -6.4

Costco 2.28 31 221.05 -3.12 +18.8

Diebold .40 5 4.26 +.01 -73.9

DukeEngy 3.71f 18 81.88 -.37 -2.7

DukeRlty .80 22 27.98 -.64 +2.8

Fastenal 1.60 22 51.67 -3.97 -5.5

HP Inc .56f 9 24.26 -.71 +15.5

HomeDp 4.12 25 193.70 -2.05 +2.2

Idacorp 2.36 25 99.33 -1.37 +8.7

Keycorp .48f 13 19.92 -.52 -1.2

Lee Ent ... 6 2.79 -.08 +18.7

MicronT ... 4 41.61 -.66 +1.2

Sensient 1.32 25 75.43 -1.68 +3.1

SkyWest .40 14 50.86 -1.82 -4.2

Teradyn .36 25 32.45 -1.55 -22.5

Tuppwre 2.72 ... 30.33 -.76 -51.6

US Bancrp 1.20 14 53.33 -.62 -.5

Valhi .08 19 2.05 ... -66.8

WalMart 2.08f 23 95.76 -1.32 -3.0

WashFed .72f 14 31.51 -.36 -8.0

WellsFargo 1.72f 13 52.43 -1.10 -13.6

WestRck 1.72 13 43.63 -1.62 -31.0

ZionsBcp 1.20e 15 50.82 -.85 ...

