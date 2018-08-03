Buhl HS Football Practice
Practice for the 2018 Buhl High School football season will begin on Monday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. Players are asked to report to the 7th Street gym at 7:30 a.m that day. All players must have an up-to-date physical and must have completed online registration.
For more information, email coach Seth Blick at sblick@buhlschools.org.
Filer HS Boys Soccer Tryouts
The Filer High School boys soccer program is hosting tryouts starting Monday, Aug. 6 and concluding Friday, Aug. 10. Tryouts will be held each day from 7 to 9 p.m. Anybody interested in playing must complete a physical and turn in the forms before Monday’s tryout, and they will need to create/update their account on registermyathlete.com.
For more information, contact coach Derek Howard at 208-739-2715 or derek.howard@filer.k12.id.us.
Burley HS Girls Soccer Tryouts
Burley High School will be hosting girls soccer tryouts on Aug. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the school’s turf field. A parent meeting will also take place that night at 7 on the turf.
“Back to School Ball!” camp
The College of Southern Idaho will host a high school volleyball camp from Aug. 7-9. The “Back to School Ball!” camp will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, and the cost is $125 per camper.
Buhl HS Volleyball Tryouts
Buhl High School will be holding volleyball tryouts on Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11. The Friday tryout sessions will run from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12 to 3 p.m., and the Saturday session will go from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students who try out must have an up-to-date physical on file, and they must complete online registration and paperwork. Go to buhlindians.org to find the registration link.
TFGC Club Championship
Twin Falls Golf Club will hold its club championship from Saturday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 12. The entry fee is $40 per person, and interested players must be season pass holders or have a handicap at TFGC to be eligible to play. TFGC will assign pairings and tee times for Saturday’s round, and there will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start on Sunday. The payout will be 100 percent, plus addition money from TEC Distributing.
For more information or to sign up, contact TFGC at 208-733-3326.
