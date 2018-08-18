Swing For A Cure
The Twin Falls Golf Club Ladies Association will host its Swing For A Cure event on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. at TFGC. A $23 greens fee/cart special be offered to non-TFGC season pass holder. Proceeds from the event will go to Tough Enough to Wear Pink of the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Foundation, and the fund is designed to help underprivileged or underinsured women afford mammograms.
For more information or to sign up, call TFGC at 208-733-3326 or Patty Lee at 208-731-2321.
Con Paulos Chevrolet Classic
The Con Paulos Chevrolet Classic will be held from Aug. 24-26 at Jerome Country Club. The entry fee for the tournament is $85 per person, which includes a lunch provided by IDA-Beef. Interested players can choose Friday or Sunday to participate in a McCall Scramble, and everyone who enters must play in Saturday’s traditional two-man best ball. Saturday’s round will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start, while players will determine their own tee times on Friday and Sunday.
To set up tee times and/or for more information, call 208-324-5281.
Paul Palooza 3-on-3 Tournament
The annual Paul Palooza 3-on-3 Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25th at West Minico Middle School. Check-in for the tournament, which includes youth through adult divisions, will begin at 8 a.m. on the 25th with play starting at 8:45 a.m. The cost is $40, with t-shirts included, and all proceeds will go toward park upgrades for the City of Paul.
Register at tinyurl.com/paulpalooza3on3, or contact Raleigh Shippen at 208-431-7888.
Gooding Recreation District Fall Sports
Registration for multiple fall sports offered by the Gooding Recreation District is now open, and those interested in soccer, football and cheer have until Aug. 27 to sign up. Soccer is available for boys and girls from kindergarten to sixth grade, while football is open for second-to-sixth graders and cheer is open to first-to-sixth graders. People can sign up at goodingrec.com, at the GRD gym or at the outdoor pool.
2018 Magic Valley Amateur
The 2018 Magic Valley Amateur golf tournament will be held from Saturday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 3 at Twin Falls Golf Club. The entry fee for the stroke play tournament is $90 per player. Tee times for the Saturday and Sunday rounds will begin at 8 a.m., and Monday’s round will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. There will be a closest to the pin contest, a grand prize donated by PGA professional Travis Hofland, 100 percent payout and added money from TEC Distributing. For more information or to sign up, contact TFGC at 208-733-3326.
