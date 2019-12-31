{{featured_button_text}}

Salmon 66%

Big Wood 64%

Little Wood 60%

Big Lost 66%

Little Lost 77%

Henrys Fork/Teton 72%

Upper Snake Basin 80%

Goose Creek 86%

Salmon Falls 78%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Dec. 31.

