Today’s Median

Salmon 62%

Big Wood 19%

Little Wood 9%

Big Lost 18%

Little Lost 44%

Henrys Fork/Teton 76%

Upper Snake Basin 73%

Goose Creek —

Salmon Falls 154%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Nov. 2.

