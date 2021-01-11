 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Snow pack

Snowpack

Today’s Median

Salmon 81%

Big Wood 79%

Little Wood 55%

Big Lost 60%

Little Lost 66%

Henrys Fork/Teton 86%

Upper Snake Basin 87%

Goose Creek 81%

Salmon Falls 68%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 10.

