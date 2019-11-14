{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 98%

Big Wood 51%

Little Wood 45%

Big Lost 61%

Little Lost 102%

Henrys Fork/Teton 90%

Upper Snake Basin 95%

Goose Creek 41%

Salmon Falls 44%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 14.

