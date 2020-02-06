{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 100%

Big Wood 79%

Little Wood 70%

Big Lost 75%

Little Lost 95%

Henrys Fork/Teton 103%

Upper Snake Basin 104%

Goose Creek 126%

Salmon Falls 116%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Feb. 6.

