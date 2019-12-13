{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 81%

Big Wood 79%

Little Wood 71%

Big Lost 76%

Little Lost 88%

Henrys Fork/Teton 93%

Upper Snake Basin 104%

Goose Creek 96%

Salmon Falls 83%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Dec. 13.

