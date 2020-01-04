{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 74%

Big Wood 68% 

Little Wood 62%

Big Lost 68%

Little Lost 86%

Henrys Fork/Teton 79%

Upper Snake Basin 90%

Goose Creek 99%

Salmon Falls 88%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 4.

