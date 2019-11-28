{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 68%

Big Wood 43%

Little Wood 45%

Big Lost 56%

Little Lost 73%

Henrys Fork/Teton 56%

Upper Snake Basin 66%

Goose Creek 34%

Salmon Falls 43%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 28.

