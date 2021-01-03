 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Snow pack

Snowpack

Today’s Median

Salmon 78%

Big Wood 75%

Little Wood 52%

Big Lost 58%

Little Lost 67%

Henrys Fork/Teton 81%

Upper Snake Basin 86%

Goose Creek 77%

Salmon Falls 62%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Jan. 2.

