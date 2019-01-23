Today’s Median Salmon 85%
Big Wood 82%
Little Wood 77%
Big Lost 72%
Little Lost 74%
Henrys Fork/Teton 86%
Upper Snake Basin 83%
Goose Creek 94%
Salmon Falls 97%
Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.
As of Jan 23.
