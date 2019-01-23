Try 1 month for 99¢

Today’s Median Salmon 85%

Big Wood 82%

Little Wood 77%

Big Lost 72%

Little Lost 74%

Henrys Fork/Teton 86%

Upper Snake Basin 83%

Goose Creek 94%

Salmon Falls 97%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan 23.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments