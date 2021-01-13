 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snowpack
0 comments
Snow pack

Snowpack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 79%

Big Wood 78%

Little Wood 55%

Big Lost 60%

Little Lost 66%

Henrys Fork/Teton 84%

Upper Snake Basin 85%

Goose Creek 77%

Salmon Falls 68%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 12.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Michael Gavlin

Services

Services

Elsie LaRue Burch

Services

Services

Kristine Dayton Stapelman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News