Snow pack Snowpack Jan 13, 2021 13 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s MedianSalmon 79%Big Wood 78%Little Wood 55%Big Lost 60%Little Lost 66%Henrys Fork/Teton 84%Upper Snake Basin 85%Goose Creek 77%Salmon Falls 68%Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.As of Jan. 12. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Services Services Jan 7, 2021 Michael Gavlin Services Services Jan 9, 2021 Elsie LaRue Burch Services Services Jan 10, 2021 Kristine Dayton Stapelman