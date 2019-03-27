Try 3 months for $3

Today’s Median

Salmon 111%

Big Wood 126%

Little Wood 136%

Big Lost 122%

Little Lost 109%

Henrys Fork/Teton 120%

Upper Snake Basin 110%

Goose Creek 118%

Salmon Falls 114%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Mar 27.

