Salmon 64%

Big Wood 52%

Little Wood 54%

Big Lost 61%

Little Lost 73%

Henrys Fork/Teton 71%

Upper Snake Basin 85%

Goose Creek 46%

Salmon Falls 53%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Dec. 6.

