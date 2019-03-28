Today’s Median
Salmon 112%
Big Wood 128%
Little Wood 136%
Big Lost 121%
Little Lost 108%
Henrys Fork/Teton 119%
Upper Snake Basin 108%
Goose Creek 118%
Salmon Falls 114%
Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.
As of Mar 28.
