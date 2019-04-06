{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 112%

Big Wood 131%

Little Wood 137%

Big Lost 127%

Little Lost 116%

Henrys Fork/Teton 118%

Upper Snake Basin 109%

Goose Creek 124%

Salmon Falls 119%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Apr 6.

