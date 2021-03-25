 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Today’s Median

Salmon 93%

Big Wood 80%

Little Wood 66%

Big Lost 67%

Little Lost 79%

Henrys Fork/Teton 93%

Upper Snake Basin 94%

Goose Creek 95%

Salmon Falls 98%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of March 24.

