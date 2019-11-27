Today’s Median
Salmon 65%
Big Wood 27%
Little Wood 25%
Big Lost 38%
Little Lost 65%
Henrys Fork/Teton 57%
Upper Snake Basin 64%
Goose Creek 22%
Salmon Falls 31%
Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 26. Will update again for Friday, Nov. 29.
