Snowpack
Snow pack

Snowpack

Today's Median

Salmon 82%

Big Wood 81%

Little Wood 57%

Big Lost 61%

Little Lost 68%

Henrys Fork/Teton 94%

Upper Snake Basin 89%

Goose Creek 83%

Salmon Falls 70%

Today's median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Jan. 9.

Snowpack

Today’s Median

