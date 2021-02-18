 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Today’s Median

Salmon 97%

Big Wood 85%

Little Wood 69%

Big Lost 69%

Little Lost 85%

Henrys Fork/Teton 94%

Upper Snake Basin 99%

Goose Creek 94%

Salmon Falls 93%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Feb. 18.

