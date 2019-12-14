{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 79%

Big Wood 79%

Little Wood 69%

Big Lost 74%

Little Lost 86%

Henrys Fork/Teton 93%

Upper Snake Basin 105%

Goose Creek 96%

Salmon Falls 105%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Dec. 14.

