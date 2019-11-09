{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 138%

Big Wood 75%

Little Wood 69%

Big Lost 86%

Little Lost 136%

Henrys Fork/Teton 122%

Upper Snake Basin 123%

Goose Creek 89%

Salmon Falls 76%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Nov. 9.

