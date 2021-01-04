Snow pack Snowpack Jan 4, 2021 41 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s Median Salmon 78%Big Wood 73%Little Wood 52%Big Lost 58%Little Lost 68%Henrys Fork/Teton 83%Upper Snake Basin 87%Goose Creek 73%Salmon Falls 72%Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.As of Jan. 3. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Water Content Salmon Today Wood Teton Snowpack Peak Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Services Services Dec 31, 2020 Daryl Whitehead Services Services Dec 29, 2020 Nancy Lee Bowman Services Services Jan 2, 2021 Richard Gomez Services Services Dec 30, 2020 Christine D Schneider Print-specific Snowpack Jan 3, 2021 Today’s Median Print-specific Beans 41 min ago Valley Beans