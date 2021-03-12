 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Snowpack

Snowpack

Today’s Median

Salmon97%

Big Wood80%

Little Wood64%

Big Lost65%

Little Lost80%

Henrys Fork/Teton94%

Upper Snake Basin97%

Goose Creek95%

Salmon Falls93%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of March 11.

