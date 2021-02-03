 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Today’s Median Salmon 86%

Big Wood 87%

Little Wood 76%

Big Lost 74%

Little Lost 80%

Henrys Fork/Teton 87%

Upper Snake Basin 83%

Goose Creek 70%

Salmon Falls 66%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Feb. 2.

