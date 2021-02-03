Snow pack Snowpack Feb 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s Median Salmon 86%Big Wood 87%Little Wood 76%Big Lost 74%Little Lost 80%Henrys Fork/Teton 87%Upper Snake Basin 83%Goose Creek 70%Salmon Falls 66%Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.As of Feb. 2. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Water Content Salmon Today Wood Teton Snowpack Peak Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Services Services Jan 31, 2021 Larry Dean Anderson Print-specific Snowpack Feb 1, 2021 Today’s Median Services Services Jan 29, 2021 Grace “Helen” Berry