Snowpack Snowpack Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today’s MedianToday’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.As of November 29. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Today Water Content Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story