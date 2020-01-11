{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 79%

Big Wood 68%

Little Wood 59%

Big Lost 65%

Little Lost 86%

Henrys Fork/Teton 84%

Upper Snake Basin 95%

Goose Creek 98%

Salmon Falls 88%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 11.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments