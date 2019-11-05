{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 193%

Big Wood 104%

Little Wood 89%

Big Lost 115%

Little Lost 194%

Henrys Fork/Teton 157%

Upper Snake Basin 170%

Goose Creek 400%

Salmon Falls 145%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 5.

