{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 70%

Big Wood 63%

Little Wood 65%

Big Lost 71%

Little Lost 78%

Henrys Fork/Teton 78%

Upper Snake Basin 89%

Goose Creek 45%

Salmon Falls 53%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Dec 11.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments