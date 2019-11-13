{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 105%

Big Wood 57%

Little Wood 52%

Big Lost 67%

Little Lost 109%

Henrys Fork/Teton 98%

Upper Snake Basin 103%

Goose Creek 56%

Salmon Falls 53%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 6.

