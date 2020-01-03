{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 75%

Big Wood 70%

Little Wood 62%

Big Lost 69%

Little Lost 88%

Henrys Fork/Teton 80%

Upper Snake Basin 90%

Goose Creek 101%

Salmon Falls 89%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 3.

