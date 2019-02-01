Today’s Median
Salmon 80%
Big Wood 76%
Little Wood 71%
Big Lost 67%
Little Lost 71%
Henrys Fork/Teton 85%
Upper Snake Basin 80%
Goose Creek 86%
Salmon Falls 87%
Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.
As of Feb 1.
