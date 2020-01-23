{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 90%

Big Wood 78%

Little Wood 68%

Big Lost 73%

Little Lost 90%

Henrys Fork/Teton 95%

Upper Snake Basin 102%

Goose Creek 106%

Salmon Falls 98%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 23.

