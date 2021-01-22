 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Snow pack

Snowpack

Today’s Median

Salmon 84%

Big Wood 79%

Little Wood 56%

Big Lost 60%

Little Lost 68%

Henrys Fork/Teton 84%

Upper Snake Basin 84%

Goose Creek 70%

Salmon Falls 64%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 22.

