Try 1 month for 99¢

Today’s Median

Salmon 74%

Big Wood 69%

Little Wood 59%

Big Lost 60%

Little Lost 69%

Henrys Fork/Teton 79%

Upper Snake Basin 81%

Goose Creek 97%

Salmon Falls 95%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan 11.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments