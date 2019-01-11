Today’s Median
Salmon 74%
Big Wood 69%
Little Wood 59%
Big Lost 60%
Little Lost 69%
Henrys Fork/Teton 79%
Upper Snake Basin 81%
Goose Creek 97%
Salmon Falls 95%
Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.
As of Jan 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.