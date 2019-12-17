{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 75%

Big Wood 70%

Little Wood 61%

Big Lost 69%

Little Lost 78%

Henrys Fork/Teton 86%

Upper Snake Basin 99%

Goose Creek 95%

Salmon Falls 90%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Dec 17.

