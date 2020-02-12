{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 109%

Big Wood 80%

Little Wood 65%

Big Lost 71%

Little Lost 101%

Henrys Fork/Teton 105%

Upper Snake Basin 113%

Goose Creek 129%

Salmon Falls 118%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Feb. 12.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments