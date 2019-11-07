{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 157%

Big Wood 87%

Little Wood 72%

Big Lost 95%

Little Lost 158%

Henrys Fork/Teton 133%

Upper Snake Basin 141%

Goose Creek 175%

Salmon Falls 96%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 7.

