Snowpack
Snowpack

Snowpack

Today’s Median

Salmon 99%

Big Wood 81%

Little Wood 66%

Big Lost 67%

Little Lost 83%

Henrys Fork/Teton 94%

Upper Snake Basin 98%

Goose Creek 95%

Salmon Falls 94%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of March 09.

Snowpack

